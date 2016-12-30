Queen honours Crawley teacher with British Empire Medal

A maths teacher has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen's New Year honours list.

Carmen Patel, of Crawley, who works at the Oasis Academy Coulsdon, in Croydon, was one of 20 Sussex people to be honoured.

Mrs Patel was head of Year 11 until the end of July, and her role as ‘Family Leader’ saw her guide the academy students through their crucial GCSE exam year.

She was awarded the BEM for services to education.

Also honoured was Constable Louise Pye, of Sussex Police, who received the Queen's Police Medal, while Yvonne Kennard, of Forest Row, received the BEM for services to healthcare and the community in West Sussex.

