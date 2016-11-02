Queens Square walkway to close for construction

One of the routes into Queens Square in Crawley will be temporarily closed for construction work as part of the square’s ongoing regeneration.

The north side of the southern walkway near Costa Coffee will be shut between Monday November 7 and Wednesday November 9 for paving.

Contractors will remove the existing paving and lay concrete ready for the new paving. Crawley Borough Council has said.

TSB, Ted’s Barbers and Costa will remain open as usual.

