Queueing drivers brand changes at waste tip ‘rubbish’

Changes to opening times at Horsham’s waste tip have been branded rubbish by residents.

They say that a change in hours and the introduction of charges for some waste at Hop Oast in Worthing Road have led to huge traffic queues and an increase in fly-tipping.

An on-line protest petition over the changes at the tip - which is now closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays - has been set up by Horsham and Crawley Lib Dems. They are calling for a reversal of the change in hours and the abolition of the new charges.

One woman, complaining on the website streetlife.com said: “Something needs to be done about this. Once you are in the queue it is impossible to get out. The road isn’t wide enough to do a U turn.”

Another branded the changes “one of the most stupid decisions for years.”

A West Sussex County Council spokeswoman said: “We are continuing to monitor the traffic at all sites and apologise for any disruption caused during this transition period as users become familiar with the new opening and closing times.”

She said they were continuing to monitor fly-tipping and had not seen ‘a noticeable increase’.

Visit www.recycleforwestsussex.org/changes.