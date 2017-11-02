Quiz night for Buzby

A charity quiz night has been arranged to support a little boy who suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

Sophie and Sean Warrington, from Ifield, are raising money to get their son Buzby to the US for an operation in two years’ time.

Selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery is a procedure which reduces muscle stiffness in patients with cerebral palsy.

The quiz night will be tomorrow (Friday November 3) evening at Gatwick Footgolf, Antlands Lane, Burstow, Horley, RH6 9TF.

Entry is £5. Teams of one to six people will be competing.

You can also support Buzby through: https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/just4children/buzbysblastoff

