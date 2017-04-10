RAIL ALERT: Delays at Gatwick after vehicle hits bridge

Rail services have been delayed by up to 15 minutes at Gatwick Airport after a vehicle collided with a bridge.

Southern Rail said the crash closed lines between the airport and East Croydon.

Network Rail engineers have inspected the bridge and lines have now been re-opened.

Trains are running at a reduced speed due to the incident, with disruption expected to last until 5pm.

Delays are also being reported between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges following a fault with the signalling system earlier today.

Engineers have fixed the fault at Balcombe and lines have been re-opened between the two stations.

Services have been delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.