Rail delays as ‘urgent repairs’ force station platform to close

A platform has been closed at Haywards Heath station as engineers carry out ‘urgent repairs’ this morning (Tuesday September 27).

Southern Rail said it had closed platform two after a set of points were damaged on the tracks.

Services running through the station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 10 minutes.

Southbound trains are currently using platform one or terminating at Three Bridges or Gatwick Airport, the rail service provider has said.

Some northbound services are starting at Gatwick Airport.

Disruption is expected to last until 11.45pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.