Rail journeys through East Croydon delayed due to report of trespassers

Rail passengers travelling through East Croydon this morning (Tuesday October 24) are facing delays due to reports of trespassers near the tracks.

Southern say: “Due to trespassers on the railway at East Croydon trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines. Train services running through this station may be delayed or revised.

“Disruption is expected until 09.15am.

“For safety reasons trains that normally arrive and depart from Platform 1 and 2 have to run at reduced speed.

“Network Rail emergency response unit and emergency staff are on site dealing with the situation and we will then provide further information about the incident once known.

“If you are travelling to and from East Croydon, please listen out for station announcements or look at information boards for short notice platform alterations.”