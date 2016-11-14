RAIL UPDATE: Broken down train causing delays between Barnham and Three Bridges

Major disruption is being caused to rail services between Barnham and Three Bridges due to a broken down train.

Southern Rail said the vehicle was at a stand-still at Littlehaven and was blocking the London bound line between Horsham and Three Bridges.

Services are being cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes, while others are being diverted via Worthing or Dorking, the rail service provider added.

The train has now been moved and the line is expected to re-open at 12pm.

