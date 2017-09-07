RAIL UPDATE: Lines blocked between Littlehampton and Horsham

Commuters are being warned of disruption after railway lines were blocked between Horsham and Littlehampton this morning (September 7).

Southern Rail said the 7.17am service from Bognor Regis to London Victoria was at a standstill due to a fault with the train.

Some London-bound lines were also blocked.

Southern said the problem had been fixed and lines were now re-open. Delays of up to 10 minutes are being reported and disruption is expected to last until 9am.