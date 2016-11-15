Rare dodo skeleton to be sold in Sussex next week

One of the most iconic of all extinct species - a dodo - is to go on sale in Sussex next week.

A rare skeleton of the flightless bird has been painstakingly pieced together over the last 40 years, bone by bone.

It is now expected to fetch up to £500,000 when it goes under the hammer at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst on November 22.

It is believed the dodo is the first complete skeleton to be offered at auction.

Only one dodo skeleton exists that is made up from the bones of a single animal; the others - and there are only a dozen that are relatively complete - are composites made up from bones that belonged to several individuals.

Errol Fuller, Summers Place Auctions’ Natural History curator said: “I am sure I won’t be the only one among dodo experts who thinks that this is an amazingly rare opportunity for the acquisition of one of the

great icons of extinction.”