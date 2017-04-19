Re-launch of community hub

The people of Crawley can meet their community groups at a re-launched hub in Broadfield.

The community hub in Broadfield Libary has been running since 2013 but now has more rooms on offer for community groups and residents.

People who wish to find out more can head to the libary in Broadfield Place at its launch event on Tuesday (April 25), from 10am until 12 noon and meet other groups.

Refreshments will also be made available throughout the morning.

If your organisation would like to use the hub to promote its services please come along to the launch or alternatively email the library via Broadfield.Library@westsussex.gov.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.