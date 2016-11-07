Record-breaking escapologist to give talk about Houdini’s time at Eastbourne

A Guinness World Record-breaking escapologist is coming to Eastbourne to give a talk about the legendary Harry Houdini.
Stuart Burrell, who has set 12 verified world records including the most handcuffs unlocked in a minute, will be guest speaker at a lunch at The Langham Hotel on November 24.
He will talk about the life and career of Houdini, the most famous escapologist of all time.
During his career, the world-famous entertainer appeared at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre and performed an elaborate escape from the cells beneath Eastbourne Police Station on Easter Monday in 1905.
Burrell, who is also a strongman, began to perform escapology in 2001 and continues to explore the limits of his craft – which he says is as much a part of magic today as when Houdini first made headlines.
Burrell unlocked nine handcuffs in one minute in 2015, breaking his own world record.
The lunch, starting at 12pm, costs £22 per person, and will include a glass of bubbly on arrival, a three-course meal with coffee and wine, plus the 45-minute talk.
To book, call 01323 731451.