REGIONAL NEWS: Gunwharf Quays evacuated after unexploded bomb found

Gunwharf Quays was evacuated today (Wednesday November 16) after an unexploded bomb was found in Portsmouth Harbour.

The popular shopping and retail centre that attracts shoppers across the South has been cleared, as well as homes, along with the Wightlink ferry terminal, the Gosport Ferry station and Portsmouth Harbour Station.

Police said homes in Old Portsmouth are also being cleared after the discovery of the bomb this morning.

Rest centres have been set up in the St Thomas’ Cathedral for evacuated residents of Old Portsmouth and at the John Pounds Centre in Queen Street for Gunwharf Quays residents and Wightlink customers.

The 300m cordon will also require other areas to be evacuated, including the Wight Link terminal; Gunwharf Quays; parts of Old Portsmouth - including Tower Alley, Bath Square, West Street, the Camber and the Hotwalls area; The Hard, including Portsmouth Harbour station and the Gosport Ferry; and the Clarence Pier area and Long Curtain Moat car park and footpaths.

The following roads have also been closed, Bath Square, West Street, Broad Street and Tower Street.

Hampshire Police said “Evacuation will begin at midday to allow for the safe disposal of a historic piece of ordnance found in Portsmouth Harbour this morning.

“We are supporting the Royal Navy to ensure the safe evacuation of the area as they prepare to tow the device out to sea.”