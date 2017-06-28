Revamped loo for disabled at nature centre

Facilities for people with disabilities have been revamped at Tilgate Nature Centre.

Crawley Borough Council consulted with parents from disability forums and young people from the Crawley Young Persons Council for advice.

The revamped loo now has a changing facility. Picture: Jon Rigby

Some attended the official opening.

A council spokesman said: “The pre-existing wheelchair accessible toilet has been enhanced with a new hoist and changing table and is spacious enough to accommodate up to three people.”

Councillor Chris Mullins, cabinet member for Wellbeing, added: “The new changing facility is a great new addition to Tilgate Park and I am so pleased that we are continuing to make Crawley a more accessible place.”

This improved facility follows the recent opening of the Ryan Box Changing Places facility in County Mall.

