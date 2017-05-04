Reveal your lifelong wish and help hospice

What do you wish to do before you die? As part of national Dying Matters Awareness Week, St Catherine’s Hospice is asking the people of Crawley to reveal their biggest and lifelong dreams.

On Wednesday (May 10), between 10am and 3pm, the hospice will have a stand in the County Mall and is asking the community to fill in specially designed cards with their wishes.

People can fill in specially designed cards with their wishes. Picture: St Catherine's Hospice

A spokesman said: “People’s dreams and ambitions will make up a brightly coloured board to reveal the things that the Crawley community most want to achieve before they die.

“As well as writing your own dream or wish, you will be able to read and feel inspired by others ambitions.

“There will also be chance for people to speak with hospice staff to find out more about the work St Catherine’s does.

“Whether it’s a holiday of a lifetime, writing a novel or living life more fully, no dream is too big or small so come along to share your dream and inspire others in your community to do the same!”

Before I Die is a global art project, that was first created by artist Candy Chang, on an abandoned house in New Orleans after she was bereaved.

Her idea was to give people chance to reflect on their lives and share their personal aspirations publicly.

The project has been a global success and since it started in 2011, more than 2,000 walls or boards have been created.

To find out more about St Catherine’s Hospice please visit: www.stch.org.uk.

