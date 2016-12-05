Revealed: Secrets to a long and happy life

A love for life and ‘an active brain’ are the secrets to a happy old age - according to Lois Goossens.

And she should know - for Lois has just celebrated her 100th birthday. Lois marked the milestone in style with a weekend of festivites with friends, family and staff at Croft Meadow care home in Steyning.

She was presented with cards, presents, flowers, balloons and enjoyed entertainment from a magician at a tea party in her honour, as well as having a surprise party.

Care home manager Sharalee Thrumble said: “It was a delight to host Lois’s 100th birthday and a pleasure to see three generations come together for such a lovely and caring lady.

“Lois’s warm personality and willingness to chat happily to everyone make her a very popular and well-respected member of our close-knit group here at Croft Meadow and we all wished her a very happy birthday.”

Lois was born and raised in Surrey and, although she never married, she made many friends, including a life-long companion in Mary. Although Mary has passed away her son Simon still visits Lois to this day.

When she was a teenager, Lois enlisted into the army after being attracted to the uniform that women could wear - only to be disappointed by the saggy outfit she was given.

Lois decided to set her sights on administrative work across different departments while in the army and continued in this field of work long after being discharged from her service.

When asked how she keeps feeling young, Lois simply said that ‘a love for life and an active brain’ is what keeps her going.

Croft Meadow care home is run by Shaw healthcare, and provides nursing and residential care for the frail elderly and for those living with dementia.