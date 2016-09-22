Revealed: What Crawley Town players have been rated on FIFA 17

The football season is well underway and September brings another important date, the release of FIFA 17.

So what ratings have the Crawley Town players been handed on the blockbuster franchise?

Sky Bet League 2 side Crawley Town FC . Pic Steve Robards SR1612076 SUS-160429-134858001

The wait for EA Sports’ latest instalment is almost over with the hit video game due to be released on September 29.

The demo is already out, but Reds fans have had to wait for their players’ ratings as only the world’s top teams have been included in the limited version.

There is always a large build-up for the player ratings as they are a point of contention each season - probably between team-mates in the changing room also.

With a completely new-look squad at Crawley currently 23 players are on the list - Kaby Djalo and Dean Cox do not feature yet - but will no doubt soon be added in the update.

Currently, striker James Collins is Reds’ top-ranked player with an overall rating of 66, closely followed by Enzio Boldewijn, Jason Banton and Mark Connolly on 65.

Watch our video above, do you agree or disagree with the ratings?

