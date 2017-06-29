Road blocked after car and pedestrian collide

A road has been blocked following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian this morning (June 29).

The collision has taken place on Broad Street, in Cuckfield.

The road has been partially blocked in between the B2036 High Street and B2184 Broad Street.

Police are at the scene and slow traffic is being reported in the area.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.