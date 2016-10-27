Road closed following three car collision

Police were called and a road closed after a three car collision occurred in Hazelwick Avenue in Three Bridges.

Officers were called at about 3.30pm today after a car was reported to have crashed through a car park hedge at Iceland supermarket before colliding with two other cars on the road, according to Sussex Police.

Part of Hazelwick Avenue has been closed to traffic while the incident is dealt with.

One driver, a man in his 60s, was reported to have sustained leg injuries, police say. Two other men, each drivers of the other cars involved, were believed to have escaped injury.

Updates to follow.

