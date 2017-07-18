Road closures planned for West Sussex

The following are the planned road closures in the coming weeks across West Sussex in order to carry out repairs and related work.
Maypole Road, Ashurst Wood. Lay BT duct, clear blockages and reseat frame and covers. Road Closure. July 31 - August 11.
Castle Lane, Bramber. Replace gas mains, renew services and connections. Road Closure. July 24 - September 1.
Cleveland Road, Chichester. New foul water connection. Road Closure. July 31 - August 4.
Kingsmead Avenue, Chichester. Amend existing roundabout to road junction. Road Closure.Until September 1.
Horsemere Green Lane, Climping. Traffic management scheme (traffic islands and reduced speed limit). Road Closure. Until July 25.
Fleming Way, Crawley. Lay water communication pipe and install meter to serve office block. Road Closure. Until July 21.
Middle Row, East Grinstead. Lay BT duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. Until July 21.
Ferring Lane, Ferring. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. July 31.
Selham Road, Graffham. Install irrigation pipe across carriageway for Cowdray estate. Road Closure. July 31 - August 4.
Kingston Lane, Kingston. Carriageway pothole and edge erosion repairs. Road Closure. July 25.
Park Lane, Lindfield Rural. Lay new drinking water main and connect to main already laid. Road Closure. Until August 14.
Worthing Road, Littlehampton. Water mains renewal in carriageway. Road Closure. July 31 - September 10.
Yapton Road, Middleton-On-Sea. Carriageway Resurfacing remedials. Overnight Road Closure. July 19-21.
Rackham Street, Parham. BT street cabinet and power installation. Road Closure. Until July 25.
Clappers Lane, Poynings. Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. Until July 21.
Station Road, Southwater. Installation of new foul water sewer. Road Closure. Until August 22.
Castle Lane, Steyning. Replace gas main, renew services and connections. Road Closure. July 24 - September 1.
Bolney Chapel Road, Twineham. Excavate joint bay and trench for service alteration. Road Closure. Until July 21.
East Street, West Chiltington. New foul water connection. Road Closure. Until August 4.
Gay Street, West Chiltington. Access BT poles and boxes. Road Closure. Until July 21.
Amberley Drive, Worthing. Attend breach of height barrier by travellers. Road Closure. Until July 28.
North End Road, Yapton. Carriageway Patching.Road Closure. July 27/28.
Almost Done!
Registering with Crawley Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.