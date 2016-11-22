Road-resurfacing held up by parked car is now to be finished ... next year

A pothole-riddled road which was resurfaced AROUND a parked car is finally to be finished - next year.

Residents in Greenway, Horsham, blamed the owner of the parked car - an Audi - for selfishly ‘spoiling’ the resurfacing by leaving his car in the way of contractors.

But the car was finally moved over the weekend and West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for the repairs, now says it will finish the resurfacing job as part of its 2017/18 roads programme.

A spokeswoman said: “We will include this small patch of resurfacing when we next carry out similar works in the Horsham area.

“We are unable to give an exact date but we expect it will form part of our 2017/18 resurfacing programme.

“This decision has been made as the unsurfaced area is structurally safe and it will be carried out in the most cost-effective way.”