Roberts to be nursed back to full fitness after making long-awaited return

Jordan Roberts’ long-awaited return from injury was a big plus for Crawley Town on Saturday and they will now nurse the midfielder back to full fitness.

Reds head coach Dermot Drummy was pleased to be able to bring the ‘powerful’ player off the bench against Luton Town.

The former Aldershot and Inverness Caledonian Thistle man has been struggling with a toe injury had been restricted to just two appearance in the campaign before Saturday.

He’s been a big miss for Reds after his impressive and key showings in pre-season.

Drummy is now keen to build up his player’s fitness and said: “When he first came on he was a little bit disorientated, but he got his lungs and he gives us that balance of a left-sided player.

“He is powerful and will go in behind, we have to have these guys working up and down for us as that’s the way we play.

“It was great to see Andre and Lewis flying for us. Jordan is a massive player to get back.

“He just needs to get match fitness now and he has been out for such a length of time, that is going to take time.

“He won’t start next week for sure, but we will work him in the week. You can’t just throw him in after he has been out, he has to build his fitness up.”

Both Josh Yorwerth and Josh Payne missed the Luton game through illness and have been removed from the group to stop the virus spreading.

Drummy added: “Josh Yorwerth was sick after the Stevenage game and has been sick all week, so has gone home. Josh Payne picked up the same virus. They have both stayed away and have to get better.”

