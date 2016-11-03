Rowan goes those extra miles for Bognor's ROX

Rowan Davies, from Felpham, will be running the Dubai, Brighton and London Marathons in aid of ROX Music and Arts.

As Rowan explains: “ROX is a fully registered charity that promotes the education, awareness and appreciation of the arts and creative industry to provide opportunities for artists to be able to perform and exhibit their skills.”

Rowan, an events management student at the University of Chichester, is fundraising for ROX event Mardi Gras Around the World on May 2017.

“The family favourite event is returning again next year to Hotham Park with a new twist of Around the World which aims to spread the message of diversity and cultural acceptance as well as including the foundations of Mardi Gras which proved a massive success to over 4,000 people this May.”

Rather than doing one marathon, Rowan has set himself a target of doing three different marathons, including two in two weeks and one in sticky conditions in Dubai at the start of the New Year.

Rowan said: “Living in Bognor my whole life it is quite evident to see that some people overlook what ROX has contributed to the local community for over 26 years and a number of young people have gone on to achieve good things as a direct result of ROX involvement. It is a great pleasure to have the opportunity to raise awareness for them. It will be a challenge for me but it is something I'm really looking forward to. Currently I have raised £500 so I would also like to thank those of you have been generous and supported me. The first step of his challenge will take place in Dubai on January 20, Brighton on April 9 and finishing off in London on April 23.

“Any donations would be greatly received at the just giving page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rowan-davies-marathons.”

