RUNWAY DECISION: Protesters’ sympathy for Heathrow residents

A protest group against plans for a second runway at Gatwick has ‘great sympathy’ for Heathrow residents after the Government’s decision to back a third runway at the London based airport.

An announcement was made by the Department of Transport outlining its support for Heathrow.

Brendon Sewill, chairman of Gatwick Area Conservation Campaign (GACC), said Surrey and Sussex residents could breathe a sigh of relief following the announcement.

He said: “We have great sympathy with all those who will be adversely affected around Heathrow but we are glad to see that the Government will introduce legally binding noise targets, and confirm that fewer people will be affected by noise by 2030 than are today.

“We note that meeting air quality legal requirements will be made a condition of planning approval for Heathrow – that should rule out any judicial review on this issue.

“We are delighted that Ministers and civil servants have not been influenced by Gatwick’s £40 million advertising and lobbying campaign. In contrast over the past three years GACC has quietly and rationally pointed out the disadvantages of Gatwick, and we are glad that this has proved effective.”

He added the group would remain on its guard against an attempt by Gatwick to revert the decision but said it was unlikely to happen as the planning procedure would have to start again.

