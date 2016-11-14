‘Save a turkey this Christmas’, campaigners urge

Campaigners on a ‘turkey tour’ of the South East will visit Crawley today to urge shoppers to not eat the traditionally festive bird this Christmas.

Animal protection society Animal Aid will visit The Broadway as part of its goal to get people to swap turkey for a meat-free alternative and spare ‘sensitive, intelligent animals from a life of pain and misery’, according to a spokesperson for the organisation.

“Whether packed into vast featureless sheds or reared under so-called higher welfare schemes, all commercially reared turkeys are processed as unfeeling commodities,” says Luke Steele, farming and slaughter campaigns manager for Animal Aid.

“Animal Aid is calling on caring people everywhere to simply swap turkey for a meat-free alternative this Christmas.

“Never before has it been so easy to enjoy a cruelty-free festive meal, and we will be giving out free information about having a compassionate Christmas.”

Animal Aid will be at The Broadway between 12pm and 5pm today.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments or send your views to crawleyobserver@jpress.co.uk.

