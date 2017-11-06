School remembers men killed in WWI battle

School pupils remembered men who sacrificed their lives for the freedom our nation.

Year 9 students’ from Worth School paid tribute to those from the area who were killed in the Battle of Passchendaele 100 years ago.

The whole year group travelled to Ypres in North Belgium last week to visit the World War One battlefields.

The group explored Allied and German cemeteries including Tyne Cot and Langemarck exactly 100 years after the final push of the third Battle of Ypres.

The group held a short service and laid wreaths to remember men from the Worth area, including Balcombe, East Grinstead, Crawley, Turners Hill and Copthorne who were killed in the battle of Passchendaele in July 1917.

Howard Griggs, spokesperson at the school, said: “The trip was a wonderful opportunity for students to understand more about the Great War and some of them were able to search for relatives commemorated at Ypres.”

The third battle of Ypres lasted from July 31 to November 6 1917 and resulted in the British forces claiming a victory after gaining five miles of territory at an estimated cost of 300,000 Allied and 250,000 German lives.