Scores of people queue at opening of major new store

Scores of people queued up as new homeware store Dunelm opened its doors for the first time in Horsham today.

A promise of free gifts for the first 50 customers drew in the crowds to the new store, situated on the site of the former Beales shop in The Forum.

Council chairman Christian Mitchell at the opening of the new Dunelm store in Horsham SUS-161122-094813001

Meanwhile, ladies of the Cantatrice choir kept the crowds entertained with Christmas carols as they waited for the grand opening.

Horsham District Council chairman Christian Mitchell conducted the official opening ceremony by cutting a ribbon at the front door of the store.

The store itself has more than 20,000 home furnishing and garden products on offer to customers, and also offers a made to measure bespoke service.

There is also a Pausa Cafe in-store offering, tea, coffee, cold drinks, sweet treats and lunches.