Seafood recalled due to safety fears

Lidl is recalling two varieties of its Sol & Mar Squid in Sunflower Oil because they contain salt crystals known as struvite.

Although the chemical is essentially naturally occurring salt crystals, it is possible that they could cause injury, and also may be mistaken for glass, which could present a safety risk.

There are two varieties of the product subject to the recall - Sol & Mar Squid in Sunflower Oil with Paprika, and Sol & Mar Squid in Sunflower Oil with Garlic.

Both come in 3x80g packs with a ‘Best before’ date: 31 December 2023.

Lidl are advising anyone having bought these products not to eat them. Customers can return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.