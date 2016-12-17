Sergeant earns his stripes on Mt Everest

An army Reservist Sergeant from Crawley has become the first soldier to be promoted while on an expedition to Everest Base Camp.

Kelvin Davies, 50, serves with 151 Regiment The Royal Logistic Corps and was promoted after climbing to an altitude of 5364m on the world’s highest peak.

On arrival at Everest base Camp he was presented his stripes by Permanent Staff Instructor Warrant Officer Tom Stringer.

Kelvin was part of a joint Team of ten Reservists from 151 Regiment and three Regulars from 10 Queens Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment which are part of The Royal Logistic Corps.

The team took part in a three week trek to the Himalayas climbing to Everest Base Camp.

The aim of the expedition was to provide reservists an opportunity of lifetime to conduct high altitude adventure training, trekking in one of the most arduous environments alongside their Gurkha colleagues.

The team trekked a total of 235km, walked 2,450 flights and climbed 303,919 steps.

Kelvin, who has been in the reserves for 18 years, said: “We soon got into our daily routine of early starts for a breakfast of Tibetan bread, porridge and eggs before setting off.

“A brief stop for tea mid-morning and then onwards until lunch, after which we’d walk some more before settling at a tea house for an evening of cards, diary writing and a meal. By the end of the trip ‘just round the corner’ had become something of a team catchphrase.

“On day eight as we neared the top of a slope, we got our first view of Everest. There it stood, a stunning mountain scene, with one cloud exactly over Everest itself. Arrival at base camp was emotional we were all overwhelmed by a sense of achievement.

“At that same moment I was informed I was promoted to Staff Sergeant and handed my stripes by Warrant Officer Tom Stringer.”

Kelvin who is a project manager working in the construction industry in his civilian career also swam the Solent and Lake Windermere in the Lake District earlier this year.

He said: After leaving school I was very keen to join as a full time regular soldier but life circumstances didn`t permit this opportunity until later on in life. I joined for a new challenge, adventure and the opportunity to travel more and experience a variety of unique challenges that you wouldn`t have the opportunity to experience outside of the services “I joined the reserves for a new challenge. Since joining I have had the opportunity to travel, experience things one would only dream about and also served my country on Operations.”