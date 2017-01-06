Share your skills with Time Bank

Time-giving charity Circles Network was awarded a community grant from Crawley Borough Council to help set up a new Crawley branch.

Crawley Time Bank, based at The Hub in the High Street, gives people the chance to share their skills in exchange for services or help from another person.

For every hour of time a person gives providing a service for another participant, they will receive one time credit, which can then be exchanged when they need something. This can include anything from gardening, help with the weekly shop, knitting, computer training or lifts to appointments.

The council awarded £2,307 to help Circles Network run The Hub which is open to people of all ages and abilities who need a space to go and interact with others, or simply be quiet.

Angela Butcher, Crawley’s Time Bank co-ordinator said: “Time banking is a great way to make friends and to get little jobs done. It’s about giving and taking, everyone has something to offer”.

Email: angela.butcher@circlesnetwork.org.uk

or call 07789 401535 or pop into The Hub between 10am and 4pm at the top of the High Street.

For more information about Open Grants, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/grants