Showing your colours at Crawley Town is the cheapest in English football, but how do other prices compare?

Showing your colours at Crawley Town is the cheapest to do in the top four ties of English football, a BBC Sport study has found..

The Price of Football, the biggest study of its kind in Europe and now in its sixth year, looked at thousands of prices at 223 clubs.

Reds’ adult shirt price of £35 cannot be better across the whole 91 other teams in the Premier League, Championship or League One and Two.

Their junior shirt price of £25 is only bettered in price by one side, Championship outfit Burton Albion.

The average price of an adult shirt across League Two is £40.94 and £31.83 for a junior.

An adult shirt for Premier League giants Manchester United of neighbours City will set a supporter back £60.

The cheapest ticket at the Checkatrade Stadium of £16 is the joint second lowest in League Two, only Wycombe at £15 is cheaper.

Meanwhile, the highest ticket price of £22 is still 87p cheaper than the league average price.

Reds also offer the special of all under-18 tickets for £4 and under-11s for just £1.

The average ticket prices in the Premier League are £29.05 for lowest prices and £53.65 for highest prices, but a ticket at Arsenal and Chelsea could cost up to £91 and £87.

Crawley season tickets are also competitively priced, although the cheapest available (£280) are £36.40 more expensive than the League Two average with 11 clubs offering cheaper options.

The dearest price of a season ticket (£400) is just under £15 more than the rest of the division.

At the Broadfield, a pie at £3 is eight pence above the League Two average, while tea at £1.50 is 14p below the going rate.

These findings were from the BBC Sport Price of Football study, for the full results visit the BBC website here.

