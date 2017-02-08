Sign up now for Crawley Question Time 2017

Got a question about how Crawley is run? Sign up for Crawley Question Time.

This year’s Crawley Question Time takes place on Thursday, March 9 in the Civic Hall.

The Crawley Borough Council event, which starts at 7pm, provides an opportunity for people to discuss and debate issues that matter to them with some of the key decision makers in the town.

This annual event takes the form of a general debate and discussion. There are no set topics so attendees can raise any areas or concerns such as community safety, health, council issues or matters relating to the economy.

Confirmed panellists include Councillor Peter Lamb, Leader of the Council, Councillor Duncan Crow, Leader of the Opposition, Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Public Protection and Community Engagement, Dr Amit Bhargava. More panellists, including a senior officer from Crawley Police, will be announced shortly.

The event is open to everyone: the public, business leaders and partner organisations. The views and comments expressed will help the council and others to plan work on improving services and the town in general.

Councillor Peter Lamb said: “Crawley Question Time is your chance to ask questions and raise issues on topics about our town which matter to you in front of local decision-makers.

“Please register now and come along to let us know what you’re thinking.”

To register to attend the debate visit https://crawleyqt.eventbrite.co.uk by March 8, 2017.

