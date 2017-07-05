Sixty caught speeding through village

A driver has been reported for dangerous driving after being clocked travelling at 66mph - more than twice the legal limit - through a village.

Colgate Speed Watch said it caught 60 drivers, including many parents dropping off their children from school, speeding through the village.

The group launched a new campaign on Friday, June 30, as it looks to reduce the speed limit along Forest Road to 40mph - it is currently a 60mph limit.

There is also a 30mph speed limit when travelling through the village and members were joined by Sussex Police on the Friday morning as they monitored how many people kept to it.

A spokesman for the group said in three hours hundreds passed through and the majority adhered to the limit.

However they said 60 drivers were caught travelling faster than 37mph, with one caught at 66mph.

Group co-ordinator Steve Garley said: “I have lived on Forest Road for 30 years - the level of traffic has mushroomed beyond belief and so have the number of accidents.

“Cars have driven off the road, turned over, left themselves in hedges, hit deer or other cars. A couple of weeks ago someone drove through a hedge and nearly hit a house gas tank.

“It is high time that the speed limit was set to 40 mph.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.