This Broadfield family took advantage of the sudden snowfall in Crawley but taking to the slopes!

Snow, as forecast, hit Crawley at around 5.30pm and settled quickly.

Creaseys Drive in Broadfield

And the family from Broadfield took their sleds to the hill by the roundabout where Tollgate Hill meets Creasys Drive. Did you go out for fun in the snow?

The weather has caused chaos on the roads with the A23 closed at Gatwick.