Slideshow: Crawley Dragon Boat Festival

More than 30 teams braved the rain to take part in the St Catherine’s Hospice Dragon Boat Festival yesterday (Sunday September 10).
Held at Tilgate Park, the fundraiser features live entertainment, traditional stalls, delicious food and the boat races themselves.
The day is a major fundraiser for St Catherine's which helps people across the community.
