Crawley’s Hindu community enjoyed celebrations of pray and feasting this week as they marked Diwali, one of their most sacred times of year.

On Monday (October 31) the Hindu Sanatan Mandir Apple Tree Centre in Ifield was a picture of colour as they invited the community to join them for a day of dance, prayer and exchanging gifts. President Bharat Lukka, said: “Diwali or Deepawali, is not only festival of lights, but also marks the beginning of the Hindu new year.”