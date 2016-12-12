SLIDESHOW: Victorian Christmas brought to Crawley

Hundreds of people enjoyed a Victorian Christmas brought to life in Crawley on Saturday afternoon (December 10).

There was a live professional performance of A Christmas Carol from This Is My Theatre and old fashioned funfair-type stalls including coconut shy, hoopla and hook a duck and a children’s craft table offering the chance to make Victorian Christmas decorations.

There were also stalls serving up roasted chestnuts and mulled wine.

The play included sing-a-long Christmas carols and a snowball fight with fake snowballs.

The festive fun continues at the weekend in the town with more street entertainers and next week there is a chance to revisit the Victorian theme in Worth Park.

On Saturday (December 17) Mischievous Elves by Balloonatic will impress onlookers making hats, giant costumes and hilarious balloon toys and The King of All Kings, an 8ft stilt Elvis angel, will be there singing some of the rock legend’s greatest hits and Sir Foxley will perform his magic show.

On Wednesday December 21, 10am-3pm, ‘Christmas in the Trees’ in Worth Park gives people the chance to make Victorian swags and wreaths from greenery and transform the formal gardens into a Victorian Christmas parlour.

The Boulevard Singers, Crawley Millennium Concert Band and Phoenix Choir will be providing entertainment and younger guests can take part in the Christmas trees treasure hunt and try on Victorian costumes.

For details on all Christmas events visit www.crawley.gov.uk/christmas