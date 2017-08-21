Song and dance to celebrate 70th anniversary of New Town

A musical and theatrical celebration telling the story of Crawley New Town’s first 70 years will be staged to mark the landmark anniversary.

Music Through The Ages – the town’s flagship birthday event – will feature amazing song, music, dance and theatre from the past seven decades at The Hawth on Saturday, October 14.

Acts from local groups, community artists and professional entertainers will help mark this milestone year by performing popular music from 1947 to 2017.

A Crawley Borough Council spokesman said: “We’ll have entertainment from Crawley Operatic Society, The Hawth Youth Theatre, Pitchy Breath, Inspire Performance and more.

“So dress up in clothes from your favourite decade from the 1940s onwards!

“The show, produced professionally on behalf of the council, will take place from 7.30pm in the main theatre.”

Councillor Michael Jones, cabinet member for Community Engagement, said: “This milestone year for Crawley New Town has been marked with great events and Music Through The Ages will provide a wonderful finale.”

Tickets are £10 (under 16s, £6) from www.hawth.co.uk or call 01293 553636.

A percentage of ticket sales will go to the mayor of Crawley’s two charities, Band of Brothers and Alzheimer’s Society.

