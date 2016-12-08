Space for 1,000 new jobs in new Manor Royal offices

Plans to demolish three Manor Royal office blocks and replace them with a single state-of-the-art building have been submitted.

Developers Urban Infill are looking to replace Swift House, Kingfisher House, and Sackville House, at Northwood Park off Gatwick Road, to provide office space for around 1,000 new jobs.

New offices proposed in Manor Roal (photo from CBC's planning portal). SUS-160812-103657001

The new building, which would be next to the Kia Motors showroom, ranges from five to three storeys and includes external louvres to control sunlight into the offices and vertical climbing plants aim to give the building a ‘green aesthetic’.

The application submitted to Crawley Borough Council includes 338 car parking spaces on top of 19 disabled spaces as well as 90 cycle spaces.

According to documents submitted with the scheme: “With the inclusion of extensive landscaping,‘green walls’ and break out spaces throughout the site, the proposed scheme design not only seeks to provide new office space but also to set a local precedent in terms of quality workspace.

“Expectations should be exceeded and Northwood Park should position itself at the front of a new-look Manor Royal Business District.”

The application adds: “In summary, the proposed re-development of Northwood Park looks to establish the prominent site firmly within the modernisation of the Manor Royal Business District, in-keeping with the Nexus (former Thales) site opposite and inspiring future developments within the area.

“The proposed design considers the sensitive green boundaries to neighbouring residential developments and promotes the retention and enhancement of these, whilst drawing inspiration from them to strengthen the site’s relationship with Gatwick Road.

“The massing of the scheme has evolved to respond to it’s immediate context, whilst incorporating multi-level parking and ancillary services within its envelope in order to present a continuous and aesthetic building fabric, providing further pockets of soft landscaping across the site.

“Expressive facades, landscaping and improved site access for vehicles, cycles and pedestrians alike shall vastly improve Northwood Park’s appeal, prolonging it’s future as a prominent site within the Manor Royal Business District whilst providing an increase in much needed office space within the local area.”

To comment on the application visit www.crawley.gov.uk/planning using code CR/2016/0997/FUL.

