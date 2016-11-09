Squash club to raise money for boy with cancer

A squash club is running an open doubles tournament on December 10 to raise money for a boy with a rare brain tumour.

Sumner Malik, 10, from Crawley, was diagnosed on September 4 this year, and his parents have so far raised more than £46,000 to get groundbreaking treatment.

Sumner and his five siblings all play squash on a county or regional level, and Kelly Eastment from West Worthing Squash Club in Titnore Way, Worthing wanted to show support.

“When we heard what Sumner was going through, the whole squash community came together and everyone is trying to do their bit to raise money and get behind him.”

Kelly said she is hoping to get 128 players in the tournament and to raise £500 at the event, which will be held at the club.

There will also be a raffle with signed equipment and shirts from famous squash players.

To donate money to Sumner, click here.

