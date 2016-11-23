St Catherine’s Hospice rebrands to raise awareness and funds

A hospice serving Crawley, Horsham, and Mid Sussex is rebranding to raise both awareness and vital finds.

St Catherine’s Hospice, which is based in Crawley, has completely redesigned its vision, mission, values, website and materials in response to research which showed that there is low awareness of the charity’s work and that many people do not understand the care it offers.

St Catherine's Hospice Patient Myra having hand massage by volunteer, Pat Birnie (photo submitted).

This prevents people from taking up their free support.

Giles Tomsett, chief executive at St Catherine’s, said: “For those who know us, we do great work, but sadly last year too many people in our referral area died without our care.

“That’s too many people without support from our specialist medical and clinical teams, too many people without our tailored counselling, spiritual and practical support and too many families who could have been better cared for through such a difficult time.

“When the population is aging and with our colleagues in social care and the NHS being stretched and tested, St Catherine’s is clearly only meeting a fraction of the need.”

The hospice is looking for permission for a new facility near Pease Pottage and was rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission earlier this year.

For more information about St Catherine’s visit www.stch.org.uk

