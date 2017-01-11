Stolen cow sculpture recovered by police

A fibre glass sculpture of a cow - stolen from Box Hill in August - has finally been found.

The cow - dubbed Cycling Moo Kay - was part of a Surrey Hills Cow Parade, a four-month-long public art event in which artistic life-size cows are put on public display before being auctioned for charity.

The cow sculpture stolen from Box Hill last August SUS-171101-144151001

The stolen cow was taken overnight between Thursday, 18 August and Friday, 19 August, say police.

But this morning officers from the Mole Valley Policing Team used a warrant to search a property in Newdigate, and recovered the stolen sculpture.

The artist who painted it, Charlie Rowbotham, has been made aware and is ‘delighted.’

Now Cycling Moo Kay is being returned to the organisers of Cow Parade Surrey. The other cows in last year’s parade were auctioned at Hampton Court in November and the money raised shared between 52 different charities.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of theft and is currently in police custody.