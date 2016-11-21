Storm Angus hits Co-op

Flooding caused by Storm Angus which lashed the south over the weekend has led to the closure of the Co-op store in Fitzalan Road, Roffey.

The shop remains shut today after first closing when the flooding was discovered in the store on Sunday morning.

A spokeman for the Co-op said: “The torrential rain affecting the area has led to flooding in our store. We are sorry that we are shut whilst we clean up.

“The ongoing poor weather is hindering our efforts and we can’t say when we’ll re-open for business.”