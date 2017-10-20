Storm Brian forces Horsham market changes

A popular Horsham market has been cancelled this weekend but a much anticipated competition is still set to go ahead.

The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning as Storm Brian is set to hit the south of the UK tomorrow, bringing with it strong winds across the district.

Food Rocks, which runs the popular Horsham Market, has announced it has been forced the cancel the Saturday markets in the Bishopric and Carfax due to the expected gales.

However, the weather is set to improve on Sunday and organisers of the Sussex Street Food of the Year Live Finals have said the competition is still set to go ahead.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Although tomorrow’s Horsham Market has been cancelled due to storm Brian the good news is on Sunday the weather forecast is good and the Sussex Street Food of the Year Live Finals will still take place in the Carfax, Horsham.

“You can find a wonderful mix of artisan food, drink and craft alongside the ten best street food stalls in Sussex who will be battling it out to win this coveted trophy.

“Entrance is absolutely free and organisers of the Sussex Food and Drink Awards are urging people to come along and enjoy a fantastic day out and vote for their favourite to win.

“Each finalist is offering a special ‘tasting dish’ for Finals Day. This costs between £2 and £4 and will allow visitors to sample a wide range of food from several stalls.”

In addition to the ten finalists there will be pop up beer, gin and wine bars plus a range of artisan food and craft stalls. There will also music throughout the day at the bandstand with Horsham Rocks & Mailmain, Sam Clayton, Simon Jones and Doomsville all performing.