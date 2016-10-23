Street food finalists battle it out in Horsham for top title

As the contestants battled it out in Horsham today (Sunday October 23) in the live Street Food finals, the biggest winners were the public.

Along with those taking part in the competition, part of the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2017, there were several other stalls in the Carfax selling a wide variety of quality food and drink for the crowds to enjoy.

At the live Street Food finals in Horsham SUS-161023-141615001

Members of the public have been able to vote for their favourite to win on the day.

Simon Teesdale of Food Rocks, said: “Street Food really has come a long way in the past few years and the county is bursting with passionate chefs preparing incredible dishes of every imaginable cuisine, using local, seasonal ingredients and serving them in style from converted vintage trucks and bespoke stalls.”

MasterChef: The Professionals winner, Steven Edwards is judging again this year, alongside the co-sponsors and independent food and travel writer, Andy Lynes.

Finalists involved in this event included smoked meats from The Little Blue Smokehouse in Crowborough; East African delights from Kitgum Kitchen in Brighton; Punjabi feast from Jah Jyot in Henfield; food for the soul from Vudu Food in Brighton; local lamb from Sussex Lamb in Shipley; delicious slow roasted meats from Forgotten Cuts in Brighton; all things pork from the Pig & Jacket in Lewes; ethical kebabs from last year’s winner the Troll’s Pantry in Brighton; a global feast from Boca Loco inn Arundel; and mouthwatering longhorn beef steak burgers from Garlic Wood Farm in Steyning.

At the live Street Food finals in Horsham SUS-161023-141615001

As well as earning the huge respect and recognition that these awards now carry, winners and runners-up in all ten categories will go on to receive their trophies on February at a ceremony hosted by awards patron, Sally Gunnell OBE and Danny Pike from BBC Sussex.

Visit www.sussexfoodawards.biz

At the live Street Food finals in Horsham SUS-161023-141615001