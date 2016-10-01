Students bottom of the class for road safety

University students are bottom of the class when it comes to road safety, a new study has revealed.

A survey conducted by Ford Motor Company has found many university students drive while using their mobile phones, most break the speed limit, and a significant number also drink-drive.

Research shows that worldwide, car crashes are the leading cause of death among young people and in Europe young people are almost twice as likely to be killed on roads.

Of those surveyed, 43 per cent admitted to sending texts, 38 per cent swipe through apps, 36 per cent take calls while 60 per cent speed and 13 per cent drink-drive.

By comparison, of those who left school at 18, 45 per cent admitted speeding, nine per cent drink-driving, and 41 per cent using their mobile phones while driving.

More than 2,000 young people who either study at university or left school at 18, took part in the survey,

Jim Graham, manager of Ford Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) programme, said: “Getting to university is an incredible achievement and it is also where many of us make some of our strongest friendships. But we want to make sure these are lifelong friendships and help to ensure that these young people can one day look back with pride on a successful graduation.”

“It is crucial students, and all young people, understand the terrible consequences, both for themselves and for others, that taking risks behind the wheel can lead to.”

The survey also found 48 per cent of youngsters would be tempted to drive a car overloaded with friends, 75 per cent would be tempted to drive after little or no sleep and 28 per cent would be tempted to get into a car driven by someone they knew had been drinking.

Overall, 30 per cent of university students admitted they had been in an accident, compared with 25 per cent of those who left school at 18.

Through its DSFL programme, Ford offers free training for young drivers. By the end of 2016, this programme will have trained more than 20,000 drivers across 13 countries in Europe.

Ford UK’s Driving Skills for Life is taking place at the Excel Exhibition centre in London on the 18th, 19th and 20th of November 2016, with a morning and afternoon session on each day. Registration is now open at www.forddsfl.co.uk

