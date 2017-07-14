Students celebrate prom in style

Year 11 students attended the Ifield Community College Prom at the Hawth.

The turnout was fantastic and students and staff looked fabulous in their attire. The venue was superb, with red carpet and drinks on arrival. Students enjoyed a delicious three course meal before receiving their nominated awards followed by an evening of dancing.

Celebrating in style

Principal Rob Corbett said: “It was, as always, a real pleasure to see our students’ transition to young adults and the prom is a key point in their journey. They are an amazing group and will go on to many great things. To see them in their finery, enjoying the celebration of the end of the exams was delightful.”

ICC was the first prom the Hawth had hosted and they commented that it was a memorable evening with impeccably behaved students who are a real credit to our school.