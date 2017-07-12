Students prove their Worth on community day

Music, drama, gardening and sport were on the agenda when students from Worth School took part in the second annual Worth In The Community day.

The youngsters spent last Thursday (July 6) volunteering for a variety of projects as part of the school's initiative to "give something back to the community".

Students performed for residents of local nursing and care homes

One event saw visitors from care homes and nursing homes treated to a concert of music in the Abbey Church, as well as performances of numbers from Annie Get Your Gun, Guys and Dolls, Sweet Charity and Grease.

Another group of students teamed up with residents at Turners Hill Residents’ Park for a tidy up at St Leonard’s Church and The Ark.

They cleared Himalayan Balsam from green space near Gatwick and did a spot of weeding, planting and litter picking at Mounty Noddy in East Grinstead.

At Turners Hill Primary School, students helped the children with multi skills activities and a sports tournament.

Another group of 50 children from City Academy Whitehawk were welcomed to Worth for a day of activities.

Elsewhere, students helped out at Raystede Animal Welfare Centre, near Lewes, and took part in a financial awareness activity provided by Nestlé UK, in Crawley.

Headmaster Stuart McPherson said: “We firmly believe in providing our pupils with the most rounded education we can. It is important to us that they can put something back into the local community.”

