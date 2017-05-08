Students’ vintage afternoon tea for charity

Students at Central Sussex College in Crawley are hosting a charity vintage afternoon tea party next month to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the new town.

The Level 3 Travel and Tourism students have been ‘working so hard’ on organising the event, their teacher Melanie Donnelly said.

The charity vintage afternoon tea party is taking place on June 13

The event, which is taking place at the Civic Town Hall on June 13, will include a quiz, market stall and live jazz music.

Melanie said: “Myself and Joanna Tavares teach the students and as part of their course they have to plan an event.

“These students are putting a lot of effort and hard work into both of these enterprising projects which go way and above beyond their coursework.

“Tesco Hazelwick are supporting the students and supplying some of the food and drink.

“The mayor of Crawley has also been invited and anyone attending is encouraged to dress in vintage gear.

“The money raised will be going to Search Dogs Sussex and the mayor’s chosen charity, which is yet to be confirmed.”

The students will also be selling personalised maps under the name of Map my Travels as part of the tenner challenge and Dragons’ Den at the college.

Student Amelia Ashford said: “This is a great way of getting us ready for the real world after we finish the course. It has been very fun and has bought the class closer together.”

Student Charlie Petty said: “Unity is strength, when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved. I think that the tea party has brought us together closer as a team, and therefore worked really hard and well as a team to achieve something wonderful.

Student Lewis Thomas added: “I’ve really enjoyed putting this event together for charity and the quiz than I’m doing is coming along really well.”

The event will start at 12.30pm and finish at 2.30pm.

Tickets for adults cost £5 and £3 for children.

A family ticket, which includes two adults and two children costs £12.

To purchase tickets please email thall2@centralsussex.ac.uk or Charlievictoria97@hotmail.com.

