Sudden closure of village pub

A village pub has closed suddenly after what the owners describe as ‘the publican’s decision to cease trading and leave.

A spokesman for Enterprise Inns today confirmed the Cock Inn at Southwater had shut.

A spokesman said “We can confirm that the Cock Inn, Southwater, is currently closed, due to the publican’s decision to cease trading and leave. “We have taken the precaution of securing the property and would like to reassure the local community that we plan to reopen the pub as soon as possible.”